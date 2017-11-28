Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2017 4:56am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $518.36 million before the opening bell. Nomad Foods shares slipped 0.10 percent to close at $15.56 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) to post a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $513.77 million after the closing bell. Autodesk shares gained 0.16 percent to $130.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Thor Industries shares surged 9.99 percent to $149.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $339.29 million. Momo shares declined 0.97 percent to $30.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Tech Data shares gained 4.59 percent to $97.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $457.11 million in the latest quarter. Nuance Communications will release earnings after the markets close. Nuance Communications shares slipped 0.47 percent to $15.24 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $439.92 million. Central Garden shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $37.59 on Monday.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) reported a 11 million share common stock offering. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 8.03 percent to $3.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $610.75 million after the closing bell. Marvell Technology shares gained 0.64 percent to $23.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx. Apollo Endosurgery shares jumped 34.33 percent to $5.40 in the after-hours trading session.

