Discount retailers, unsurprisingly, could be the toast of the sector, if the quarterly reports released so far are anything to judge by. BTIG said in a recent note it expects holiday comps for the dollar stores to land at 2.2 percent.

Dollar Tree, Ross Stores Gain On Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and sales Tuesday before the market open, helped by an improvement in customer traffic and spending. Comps rose 3.3 percent, also ahead of expectations.

After advancing 2.4 percent to $99.46 on Tuesday in reaction to the results, Dollar Tree shares are up an incremental 0.19 percent at the time of publication.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced its Q3 results after the market close Nov. 16. The discount retailer reported Q3 earnings of 72 cents per share, ahead of the consensus, and sales of $3.3 billion — up 7.8 percent year-over-year — on 4 percent comps growth.

The company raised its fourth quarter guidance as well as its full year earnings per share guidance.

Ross Stores shares soared close to 10 percent to $72.25 on Nov. 17 in reaction to the results.

Sympathy Moves

Fellow discount retailers have also joined the party, with the sympathy move taking the shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) up by 1 percent on Nov. 17, although the shares have shown a muted reaction to Dollar Tree's results.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares rallied 2.5 percent on Nov. 17. The stock added 0.8 percent Tuesday following Dollar Tree's results.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares haven't reacted much to earnings from both Dollar Tree and Ross Stores.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 2.2 percent on Nov. 17 but lost 1.6 percent Tuesday.

See also: Lowe's Strong Q3 Builds Excitement For The Coming Quarters

Upoming Discount Retailer Reports

Big Lots

Earnings Date: Nov. 30, 2017 before the market open

Consensus Call:

• EPS: 4 cents vs. 4 cents year-ago

• Revenues: $1.12 billion vs. $1.11 billion last year

Five Below

Earnings Date: Nov. 30, 2017 after the market close

Consensus Call:

• EPS: 13 cents vs. 10 cents Year-ago

• Revenues: $245.57 million vs. $199.47 million last year

Casey's

Earnings Date: Dec. 5, 2017 after the market close

Consensus Call:

• EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.44 year-ago

• Revenues: $2.17 billion vs. $1.92 billion last year

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Earnings Date: N/A

Consensus Call:

• EPS: 21 cents vs. 17 cents one year ago

• Revenues: $232.80 million vs. $201.99 million last year

Related Link:

Citi: After Whole Foods, Here's 7 More Retailers Amazon Could Buy

Photo by Mike Kalasnik/Flickr.

Posted-In: Earnings News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.