7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $855.22 million after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.58 percent to close at $156.55 on Friday.

(NYSE: A) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares gained 0.07 percent to close at $68.79 on Friday. Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained around 24 percent Friday as the company posted upbeat Q3 results. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 23.90 percent to close at $15.55 on Friday.

(NYSE: ANF) gained around 24 percent Friday as the company posted upbeat Q3 results. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 23.90 percent to close at $15.55 on Friday. After the markets close, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $55.63 on Friday.

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $859.95 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares surged 5.48 percent to close at $27.90 on Friday.

(NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $489.27 million. Palo Alto shares climbed 2.91 percent to close at $142.72 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares jumped over 28 percent Friday after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results. Foot Locker shares climbed 28.28 percent to close at $40.82 on Friday.

