Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.
- D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $209.61 million.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $363.00 million.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $589.98 million.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $693.48 million.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $192.42 million.
- INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $610.72 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $813.36 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $588.28 million.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $604.04 million.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $174.66 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $587.77 million.
- Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $145.78 million.
- TransCanada Corporation (USA) (NYSE: TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ: QVCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $477.80 million.
- Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $458.72 million.
- VEON Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: VEON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $984.89 million.
- TELUS Corporation (USA) (NYSE: TU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $316.20 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $126.44 million.
- Foresight Energy LP (NYSE: FELP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $233.85 million.
- Stantec Inc. (USA) (NYSE: STN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $732.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $474.97 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $784.56 million.
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $374.52 million.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $539.99 million.
- Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE: AT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $124.10 million.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $282.45 million.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $235.52 million.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $140.34 million.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.46 million.
