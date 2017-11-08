Market Overview

Square Falls Following Q3 Earnings
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2017 4:21pm   Comments
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 2.5 percent after turning in third-quarter earnings.

The payment processing company delivered a third-quarter earnings loss of 4 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. However, the adjusted per share figure comes out to 7 cents, which would be a 2-cent beat. Revenues grew 33 percent year-over-year, coming in at $585 million.

Q3 Highlights

  • Virtual Terminal is the company’s fastest product to reach $1 billion
  • Gross payment volume of $17.4 billion, up 31 percent year over year

“In the third quarter, we saw ongoing strength in both transaction-based and subscription and services-based revenue,” said CEO Jack Dorsey. “We launched Square Register, our first all-in-one hardware offering, and we brought Square Stand to Australia and our contactless and chip reader to Canada. Our open platform strategy is working: Sellers using business systems that are integrated with Square contributed nearly 20% of third-quarter GPV,” said Dorsey in the company's shareholder letter.

The stock traded recently at $35.80, down 2.48 percent.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

