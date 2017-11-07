10 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares rose 0.77 percent to $65.02 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares rose 0.77 percent to $65.02 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 0.35 percent to close at $121.98 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 0.35 percent to close at $121.98 on Monday. Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Priceline shares tumbled 9.45 percent to $1,723.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: PCLN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Priceline shares tumbled 9.45 percent to $1,723.20 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion. Royal Caribbean shares slipped 0.27 percent to $125.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: RCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion. Royal Caribbean shares slipped 0.27 percent to $125.00 in after-hours trading. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates. Tripadvisor shares dipped 9.06 percent to $35.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares dropped 2.48 percent to close at $26.96 on Monday.

(NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares dropped 2.48 percent to close at $26.96 on Monday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Weight Watchers shares surged 9.96 percent to $49.26 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: WTW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Weight Watchers shares surged 9.96 percent to $49.26 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares declined 1.29 percent to close at $9.19 on Monday.

(NYSE: DF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares declined 1.29 percent to close at $9.19 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. Red Robin shares dropped 18.87 percent to $54.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: RRGB) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter. Red Robin shares dropped 18.87 percent to $54.40 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $239.45 million. Snap shares declined 0.07 percent to $14.82 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.