Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $811.95 million.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $914.98 million.
- LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $355.82 million.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $406.48 million.
- VWR Corp (NASDAQ: VWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $524.16 million.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $297.08 million.
- Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $657.07 million.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $697.74 million.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Welltower Inc (NYSE: HCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $246.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $207.53 million.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $424.55 million.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $239.45 million.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $398.92 million.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $477.01 million.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $704.64 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $276.91 million.
- Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $511.44 million.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $685.31 million.
- Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AGU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $510.49 million.
- Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $385.21 million.
- Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $859.75 million.
- Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion.
- IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $268.76 million.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $649.87 million.
- Convergys Corp (NYSE: CVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $691.95 million.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $322.25 million.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $420.30 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.
