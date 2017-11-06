Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TherapeuticsMD Up 40% After Mixed Q3, Plans To Resubmit NDA For TX-004HR
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2017 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Mesa Laboratories Drops After Q2 Results; TherapeuticsMD Shares Jump

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading higher by $1.79 (39.8 percent) at $6.15 in Monday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a mixed Q3 report that beat for EPS but missed for sales by $8.1 million.

Investors appear to be encouraged by the news that the company plans to resubmit NDA for TX-004HR, for women with moderate-to-severs vaginal pain during intercourse.

After a higher, TherapeuticsMD retreated but immediately found support at $5.94 and continued its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $6.85, which marks its highest level since it peaked on Sept. 7 at $7.01. Since reaching that level, it has been drifting back towards the low for the session, but has yet to make one as of 12:40 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXMD)

31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Mesa Laboratories Drops After Q2 Results; TherapeuticsMD Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; CVS Health Earnings Top Estimates
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TXMD

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.