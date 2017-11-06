TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading higher by $1.79 (39.8 percent) at $6.15 in Monday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a mixed Q3 report that beat for EPS but missed for sales by $8.1 million.

Investors appear to be encouraged by the news that the company plans to resubmit NDA for TX-004HR, for women with moderate-to-severs vaginal pain during intercourse.

After a higher, TherapeuticsMD retreated but immediately found support at $5.94 and continued its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $6.85, which marks its highest level since it peaked on Sept. 7 at $7.01. Since reaching that level, it has been drifting back towards the low for the session, but has yet to make one as of 12:40 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.