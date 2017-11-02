15 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $40.10 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.30 percent to $76.85 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak fourth-quarter guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate. GoPro shares dipped 11.06 percent to $9.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion. CBS shares dropped 0.34 percent to $56.00 in after-hours trading. Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Prudential shares gained 0.13 percent to close at $110.58 on Wednesday.

