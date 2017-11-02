Market Overview

15 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2017 5:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $40.10 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 0.30 percent to $76.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $50.92 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares slipped 0.10 percent to $166.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The social media giant delivered third-quarter earnings of $1.59 per share, topping analyst estimates by 31 cents. Facebook shares slipped 1.87 percent to $179.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren shares slipped 0.06 percent to $89.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion in the recent quarter. Starbucks will release earnings after the markets close. Starbucks shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $55.13 on Wednesday.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a third-quarter loss of $2.92 per share. The electric carmaker delivered third-quarter sales of $2.98 billion, beating estimates by $680 million. Tesla shares dropped 5.04 percent to $304.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. Yum! Brands shares declined 1.09 percent to $73.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.78 billion. AIG shares rose 0.12 percent to $64.74 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak fourth-quarter guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate. GoPro shares dipped 11.06 percent to $9.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $10.22 billion before the opening bell. CIGNA shares gained 0.31 percent to close at $197.84 on Wednesday.
  • Before the opening bell, Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion. Exelon shares declined 0.15 percent to close at $40.15 on Wednesday.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, but issued a weak guidance for the current quarter. FireEye shares dipped 13.87 percent to $14.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $7.92 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 1.46 percent to $188.80 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion. CBS shares dropped 0.34 percent to $56.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Prudential shares gained 0.13 percent to close at $110.58 on Wednesday.

