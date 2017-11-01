12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion before the opening bell. Thomson Reuters shares rose 0.32 percent to $46.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 0.43 percent to $180.84 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $644.68 million. Groupon shares gained 1.47 percent to $4.84 in after-hours trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. C.H. Robinson shares gained 1.62 percent to $79.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $15.74 billion in the latest quarter. Metlife will release earnings after the markets close. Metlife shares declined 0.04 percent to $53.56 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM shares dropped 0.24 percent to $50.89 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion after the closing bell. Prudential shares fell 1.03 percent to close at $110.46 on Tuesday.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) posted a Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company also issued a weak sales guidance for the holiday quarter. Electronic Arts shares declined 2.93 percent to $116.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares slipped 0.71 percent to close at $68.78 on Tuesday.

Before the opening bell, Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion. Estee Lauder shares gained 0.35 percent to $112.20 in after-hours trading.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY17. United States Steel shares surged 7.5 percent to $27.22 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to post a quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares rose 0.44 percent to $333.00 in after-hours trading.

