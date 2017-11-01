Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 5:09am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2017
Bill Ford Says Detroit And Silicon Valley Are Frenemies, Thinks There's 'Lack Of Clarity' In Automaker Valuations
Tesla, Facebook, Fed, Congress Promise Wild Ride: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Pioneer Natural Resources
6 Stocks Dragged Down By AK Steel's Disappointing Q3 Report
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys United States Steel Corp, Biogen Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, ... (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion before the opening bell. Thomson Reuters shares rose 0.32 percent to $46.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 0.43 percent to $180.84 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $644.68 million. Groupon shares gained 1.47 percent to $4.84 in after-hours trading.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. C.H. Robinson shares gained 1.62 percent to $79.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $15.74 billion in the latest quarter. Metlife will release earnings after the markets close. Metlife shares declined 0.04 percent to $53.56 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion. QUALCOMM shares dropped 0.24 percent to $50.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Wall Street expects Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion after the closing bell. Prudential shares fell 1.03 percent to close at $110.46 on Tuesday.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) posted a Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.07). Sales were significantly down year over year at $959 million, down from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The company also issued a weak sales guidance for the holiday quarter. Electronic Arts shares declined 2.93 percent to $116.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion before the opening bell. Bunge shares slipped 0.71 percent to close at $68.78 on Tuesday.
  • Before the opening bell, Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion. Estee Lauder shares gained 0.35 percent to $112.20 in after-hours trading.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY17. United States Steel shares surged 7.5 percent to $27.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to post a quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares rose 0.44 percent to $333.00 in after-hours trading.

