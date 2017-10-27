Market Overview

Mattel Falls After Huge Q3 Miss, Suspension Of Dividend
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2017
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are trading lower by $2.22, or 14 percent, at $13.13 in Friday' s session.

After the close on Thursday, the company posted a Q3 EPS miss of 50 cents on lower revenues by $26 million. The company also announced it's suspending its dividend.

Following a much lower open, Mattel immediately bottomed at $12.71 and began to rebound. That low comes in between its April 2009 low ($11.27) and its May 2009 low ($13.88). Since reaching that depressed level, it has climbed back into the $13.00 and continues to make new highs for the day.

As of 10:34 a.m. EST, the high for session stands at $13.34.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

