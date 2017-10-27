Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 4:14am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $27.98 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $65.01 billion.
  • Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $34.62 billion.
  • Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $344.93 million.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • Aon plc (UK) (NYSE: AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
  • Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.21 billion.
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Total SA (ADR) (NYSE: TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion.
  • Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $628.10 million.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $656.71 million.
  • Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $486.79 million.
  • UBS Group AG (USA) (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion.
  • Advanced Semiconductor Engnrng Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $824.72 million.
  • Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $57.45 million.

