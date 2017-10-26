Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $32.80 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $51.73 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $586.73 million.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.03 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $15.62 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $18.93 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.
- Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
- Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $761.40 million.
- Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- ABB Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $864.53 million.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $13.81 billion.
- American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $19.05 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.33 per share on revenue of $27.20 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $23.53 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $15.72 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.14 billion.
- Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
- Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $7.18 billion.
- KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $946.76 million.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE: PFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.
- Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $734.42 million.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $797.00 million.
