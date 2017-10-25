11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) gained more than 20 percent. Even though sales of $496.7 million came in below estimates of $501.6 million, a raise in the earnings outlook for the full year drove the stock higher.

Losers

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) traded down 2.5 percent, even though third-quarter EPS of $3.27 and revenue of $5.77 billion beat estimates by 16 cents and $10 million respectively, as sales of Repatha, Krypolis, Aranesp, Prolia and Xgeva fell short of expectations.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

