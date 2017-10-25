12 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $23.87 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.55 percent to $267.45 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. O'Reilly shares dropped 1.13 percent to close at $203.33 on Tuesday.

