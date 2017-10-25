Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 5:04am   Comments
12 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $23.87 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.55 percent to $267.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) to post quarterly earnings at $3.1 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion after the closing bell. Amgen shares declined 0.09 percent to $180.21 in after-hours trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Still, investors reacted negatively, seemingly due to the fourth-quarter guidance provided by the company, which expects sales down 12-18 percent quarter over quarter. AMD shares tumbled 10.95 percent to $12.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion. Coca-Cola shares declined 0.28 percent to $46.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to have earned $1.21 per share on revenue of $30.00 billion in the latest quarter. Walgreens will release earnings before the markets open. Walgreens shares rose 0.48 percent to $67.61 in after-hours trading.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Chipotle shares dropped 9.57 percent to $293.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. O'Reilly shares dropped 1.13 percent to close at $203.33 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares slipped 0.27 percent to $211.50 in after-hours trading.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. AT&T shares declined 1.23 percent to $34.43 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares rose 0.68 percent to $109.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $8.69 billion. Sprint shares gained 0.86 percent to $7.06 in after-hours trading.
  • Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Capital One shares gained 1.93 percent to $91.25 in the after-hours trading session.

