Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $23.87 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $426.43 million.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $30.00 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.
- Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $8.69 billion.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.
- Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $449.92 million.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
- Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $601.32 million.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $346.53 million.
- Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Nielsen N.V. (NYSE: NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.7 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $159.63 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.1 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.
- Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $816.22 million.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $620.32 million.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $502.33 million.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $535.10 million.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $685.57 million.
- Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $663.44 million.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $742.25 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $516.48 million.
- Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $848.26 million.
