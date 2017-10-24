12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $33.55 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.38 percent to $45.32 in after-hours trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY17 forecast. Whirlpool shares declined 6.58 percent to $170.50 in the after-hours trading session.

