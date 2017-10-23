Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 4:47am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares fell 1.77 percent to close at $113.44 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $681.20 million after the closing bell. Crane shares gained 1.66 percent to close at $84.11 on Friday.
  • Before the opening bell, Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. Hasbro shares gained 1.57 percent to close at $98.19 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares slipped 0.21 percent to close at $43.33 on Friday.

  • After the markets close, Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Owens-Illinois shares slipped 0.23 percent to close at $25.59 on Friday.
  • Wall Street expects Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Lennox shares rose 0.51 percent to close at $180.30 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion before the opening bell. Seagate shares rose 1.75 percent to close at $34.94 on Friday.

