Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
- State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $63.36 million.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $164.60 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $681.20 million.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $619.61 million.
- Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $278.00 million.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $666.93 million.
- John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE: JBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $413.48 million.
- HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $585.07 million.
- Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $83.27 million.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...