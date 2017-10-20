Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $9.89 billion.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $32.71 billion.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $16.67 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $656.28 million.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $353.93 million.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $538.00 million.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $452.63 million.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE: BHGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $218.88 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $645.49 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.
- Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $133.62 million.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $210.24 million.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $593.81 million.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...