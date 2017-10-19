10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $31.32 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares slipped 0.08 percent to $48.61 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell. Paypal shares gained 0.86 percent to $67.84 in after-hours trading.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while revenue exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak guidance for the full year. eBay shares dropped 5.87 percent to $35.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion. PPG shares dropped 0.46 percent to $112.36 in after-hours trading.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. United Continental shares declined 0.35 percent to $67.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris will release earnings before the markets open. Philip Morris shares dropped 0.10 percent to $112.40 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.72 percent to $54.85 in after-hours trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 earnings outlook. American Express also disclosed that its chairman and CEO Kenneth Chenault would step down. American Express shares fell 0.70 percent to $91.44 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $753.76 million. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.23 percent to $355.19 in after-hours trading.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Alcoa shares dropped 1.15 percent to $47.20 in the after-hours trading session.

