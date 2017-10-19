Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $31.32 billion.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.
- SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $737.69 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $322.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $722.88 million.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $753.76 million.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $530.60 million.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $576.84 million.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $591.74 million.
