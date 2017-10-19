Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $31.32 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.
  • SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.05 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.
  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
  • Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $737.69 million.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $322.82 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $722.88 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.97 per share on revenue of $753.76 million.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $530.60 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $576.84 million.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $591.74 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

