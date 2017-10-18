13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) traded up almost 11 percent in Wednesday’s after-hours session, following the announcement of its third-quarter results. Earnings of 2 cents per share beat expectations, while revenue of $46.07 million came in $2.98 million ahead of estimates.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) down 20 percent on news of a common stock offering with no size disclosed. The offering came on the heels of a 55 percent rally in the stock over the last 2 trading sessions.

(NYSE: ESTE) posted after-hours losses of 7.5 percent on the back of an operations update. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) slipped 5.2 percent on weak guidance. While third quarter EPS of 48 cents was in line with estimates and revenue of $2.41 billion beat by $40 million, EPS guidance for the full year came in at $1.99 to $2.01, below the $2.02 consensus.

After-hours price action occurs in an environment where fewer traders are participating in price discovery. Amid this lack of activity and liquidity in certain stocks, experienced traders will sometimes attempt to manipulate sentiment by placing an order at a price markedly different than a stock's closing price or last price.

It's conceivable less savvy investors could see this price action, assume the sharply higher or lower indication is a signal of news, buy or sell the stock, and ask questions later. This is one reason after-hours price action can sometimes evaporate by the next day's morning trading session (i.e. there is no news -- just trading activity).

