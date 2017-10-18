Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 3:42am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
  • UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $392.20 million.
  • Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: UBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $92.30 million.
  • MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $267.67 million.
  • ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $9.88 billion.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $650.96 million.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $504.67 million.
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
  • Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $585.83 million.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $333.59 million.
  • Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $296.79 million.

