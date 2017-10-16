7 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 1.85 percent to close at $199.49 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 1.85 percent to close at $199.49 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. Celanese will release earnings after the markets close. Celanese shares gained 0.30 percent to close at $107.35 on Friday.

(NYSE: CE) to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. Celanese will release earnings after the markets close. Celanese shares gained 0.30 percent to close at $107.35 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States. Aratana Therapeutics shares closed at $6.25 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: PETX) announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States. Aratana Therapeutics shares closed at $6.25 on Friday. Before the opening bell, McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $224.00 million. McClatchy shares dropped 1.02 percent to close at $7.73 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported 1-for-5 reverse stock split. Astrotech shares declined 4.35 percent to close at $0.88 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ASTC) reported 1-for-5 reverse stock split. Astrotech shares declined 4.35 percent to close at $0.88 on Friday. Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $476.72 million after the closing bell. Brown & Brown shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $49.39 on Friday.

(NYSE: BRO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $476.72 million after the closing bell. Brown & Brown shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $49.39 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ACBI) reported the resignation of its President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Kramer. Douglas L. Williams will serve as President of Atlantic Capital and Atlantic Capital Bank. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares slipped 0.54 percent to close at $18.45 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.