Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Lower Despite Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2017 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Related JPM
Mid-Day Market Update: J.Jill Tumbles Following Weak Q3 Outlook; Ardelyx Shares Surge
Banks Or Bust: The Tone For Q3 Earnings Season Will Be Set This Week By Financial Institutions
Stocks Trim Losses; Big Banks Turn Red, FANG's Netflix Jumps (Investor's Business Daily)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading lower by 88 cents at $95.95 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company reported its eighth straight EPS and revenue beat. It beat on the bottom line by 11 cents and the top line by $780 million.

Despite those great numbers, JPMorgan's stock is in the red as the Street was looking for more after an extended pre-earnings run. After a higher open, it found resistance just ahead of its all-time high ($97.64), only reaching $97.50 and reversed course.

So far, the ensuing decline took the stock to $95.68 and it's now attempting to reenter the $96.00 handle. That low coincides with its Oct. 5 low of $95.55.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Mid-Day Market Update: J.Jill Tumbles Following Weak Q3 Outlook; Ardelyx Shares Surge
Banks Or Bust: The Tone For Q3 Earnings Season Will Be Set This Week By Financial Institutions
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; JPMorgan Profit Beats Estimates
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump Continues Battle With Media, Helios And Matheson's Wild Ride
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; Citigroup Earnings In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on JPM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.