JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading lower by 88 cents at $95.95 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company reported its eighth straight EPS and revenue beat. It beat on the bottom line by 11 cents and the top line by $780 million.

Despite those great numbers, JPMorgan's stock is in the red as the Street was looking for more after an extended pre-earnings run. After a higher open, it found resistance just ahead of its all-time high ($97.64), only reaching $97.50 and reversed course.

So far, the ensuing decline took the stock to $95.68 and it's now attempting to reenter the $96.00 handle. That low coincides with its Oct. 5 low of $95.55.

Posted-In: Earnings News Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.