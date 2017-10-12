Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $17.74 billion.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $623.20 million.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $135.44 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $60.74 million.
