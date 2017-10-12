Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 4:35am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $17.74 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $623.20 million.
  • Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $135.44 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $60.74 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

