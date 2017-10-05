Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 4:14am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $128.82 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $41.55 billion.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $377.09 million.
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

