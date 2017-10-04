6 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc.

Analysts expect Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion before the opening bell. Monsanto shares dropped 0.58 percent to $119.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MON) to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion before the opening bell. Monsanto shares dropped 0.58 percent to $119.00 in after-hours trading. NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) reported a $50 million common stock offering. NewLink Genetics shares dropped 5.87 percent to $10.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, RPM International Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) reported an offering of $40 million in common shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 8.05 percent to $2.97 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: RIGL) reported an offering of $40 million in common shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 8.05 percent to $2.97 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.43 per share on revenue of $975.87 million in the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares dropped 0.09 percent to $169.50 in after-hours trading.

