Earnings Scheduled For October 4, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 4:48am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $16.30 billion.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $975.87 million.
  • Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $795.61 million.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $140.30 million.
  • 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.78 million.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

