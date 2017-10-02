5 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report a quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $275.97 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.98 percent to close at $41.10 on Friday.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) agreed to sell Wilkens Weather Technologies to DTN. Rockwell Collins shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $130.71 on Friday.

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) surged over 170 percent Friday after the company announced top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial exploring its drug called ZX008 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Zogenix shares climbed 172.23 percent to close at $35.05 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) reported the settlement of KS Centoco litigation. Magna shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $53.38 on Friday.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) gained over 8 percent Friday as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares gained 8.55 percent to close at $24.12 on Friday.

