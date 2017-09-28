Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 6:15am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares dropped 0.30 percent to $33.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares rose 0.89 percent to close at $21.61 on Wednesday.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Thor Industries shares climbed 4.09 percent to $124.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. Rite Aid shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $2.28 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion in the latest quarter. McCormick will release earnings after the markets close. McCormick shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $96.45 on Wednesday.

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. The company’s comparable sales rose 1.8 percent during the quarter. Pier 1 shares dropped 8.44 percent to $4.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $221.18 million. BlackBerry shares gained 0.54 percent to $9.28 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares dropped 0.46 percent to $136.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Jabil shares slipped 1.74 percent to $28.31 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report a quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $212.03 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.09 percent to $228.25 in after-hours trading.

