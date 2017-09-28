10 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares dropped 0.30 percent to $33.24 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares rose 0.89 percent to close at $21.61 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Thor Industries shares climbed 4.09 percent to $124.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: THO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Thor Industries shares climbed 4.09 percent to $124.90 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. Rite Aid shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $2.28 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. Rite Aid shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $2.28 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion in the latest quarter. McCormick will release earnings after the markets close. McCormick shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $96.45 on Wednesday.

