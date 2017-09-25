6 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion after the closing bell. Ascena Retail shares declined 0.47 percent to close at $2.10 on Friday.

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) reported a $1.25 million registered direct offering. MabVax Therapeutics shares dropped 9.47 percent to close at $0.670 on Friday.

