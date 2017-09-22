5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.52 percent to $69.20 in after-hours trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) raised its quarterly dividend from $0.50 per share to $0.62 per share and added $6 billion to its buyback plan. Texas Instruments shares rose 1.05 percent to $86.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $470.51 million in the latest quarter. Finish Line will release earnings before the markets open. Finish Line shares dropped 1.95 percent to $9.04 in after-hours trading.

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Presidio shares dropped 5.38 percent to $13.20 in the after-hours trading session.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) disclosed that it has been awarded a $5 billion contract to design US Navy ballistic-missile submarine. General Dynamics shares gained 0.13 percent to $205.99 in the after-hours trading session.

