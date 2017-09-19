8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.01 percent to $215.11 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.01 percent to $215.11 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $15.14 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares declined 1.95 percent to $552.44 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $15.14 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares declined 1.95 percent to $552.44 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Steelcase shares surged 5.57 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Steelcase shares surged 5.57 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.18 percent to $27.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.13 percent to $155.97 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.13 percent to $155.97 in after-hours trading. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) reported a $300 million offering of common stock. Beacon Roofing shares dropped 4.73 percent to $46.91 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BECN) reported a $300 million offering of common stock. Beacon Roofing shares dropped 4.73 percent to $46.91 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $349.97 million. Apogee shares gained 0.40 percent to close at $44.98 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $349.97 million. Apogee shares gained 0.40 percent to close at $44.98 on Monday. Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $412.05 million after the closing bell. AAR shares climbed 3.66 percent to close at $36.55 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.