Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 5:15am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2017
Related AIR
Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
Related APOG
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.01 percent to $215.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $15.14 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares declined 1.95 percent to $552.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Steelcase shares surged 5.57 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.18 percent to $27.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.13 percent to $155.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) reported a $300 million offering of common stock. Beacon Roofing shares dropped 4.73 percent to $46.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $349.97 million. Apogee shares gained 0.40 percent to close at $44.98 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $412.05 million after the closing bell. AAR shares climbed 3.66 percent to close at $36.55 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AIR)

Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2017
How AWS Will Use AMD's Graphic Technology For The Cloud
14 Stocks Insulated From Amazon's Dominance
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
VMware Has Hit A 'Tipping Point,' Analyst Upgrades
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Delta Air Lines, Pandora And Adobe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AIR
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.