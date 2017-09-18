Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 4:57am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $759.83 million after the closing bell. Steelcase shares gained 1.79 percent to close at $14.25 on Friday.
  • Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Adzenys ER. Neos Therapeutics shares gained 2.22 percent to close at $9.20 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.35 million before the opening bell. Scorpio Tankers shares dropped 2.23 percent to close at $3.50 on Friday.
  • Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) reported the resignation of its chief financial officer Herman Yu. Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) appointed Herman Yu as its CFO, effective immediately. Weibo shares slipped 0.81 percent to close at $106.11 on Friday, while Baidu shares declined 0.89 percent to close at $235.21 on Friday.

