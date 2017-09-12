Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 5:04am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2017
Related BCRX
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NCI Building Drops On Downbeat Results; GoPro Shares Spike Higher
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Related FARM
Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2017
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.91 million after the closing bell. Radiant Logistics shares rose 2.88 percent to $5.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Layne Christensen shares surged 7.08 percent to $11.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ: LMNR) reported Q3 earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $40.4 million. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.51 to $0.55 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.55 per share. Limoneira shares dipped 9.73 percent to $22.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million after the closing bell. Farmer Brothers shares slipped 0.76 percent to close at $32.45 on Monday.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) reported a $80 million offering of common stock. BioCryst Pharma shares dropped 8.70 percent to $5.25 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX + FARM)

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2017
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NCI Building Drops On Downbeat Results; GoPro Shares Spike Higher
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BCRX
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.