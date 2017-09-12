5 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.91 million after the closing bell. Radiant Logistics shares rose 2.88 percent to $5.35 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LAYN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Layne Christensen shares surged 7.08 percent to $11.95 in the after-hours trading session. Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ: LMNR) reported Q3 earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $40.4 million. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.51 to $0.55 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.55 per share. Limoneira shares dipped 9.73 percent to $22.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million after the closing bell. Farmer Brothers shares slipped 0.76 percent to close at $32.45 on Monday.

(NASDAQ: FARM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million after the closing bell. Farmer Brothers shares slipped 0.76 percent to close at $32.45 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) reported a $80 million offering of common stock. BioCryst Pharma shares dropped 8.70 percent to $5.25 in after-hours trading.

