Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2017
Related OCC
10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Renesas Electronics To Acquire Intersil For $22.50/Share
Related AMRK
10 Stocks Which Plummeted Three Days On Increasing Volume
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2016

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.91 million.
  • Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FARM + AMRK)

12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on occ
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.