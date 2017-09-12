Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $187.91 million.
- Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
