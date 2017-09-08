Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2017 4:24am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2017
Related
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2017
Sure Shot: Analyst Initiates American Outdoor Brands With A Buy As Dealers Recover From Betting On Clinton Presidency
Related PAY
10 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Finisar shares tumbled 6.82 percent to $20.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Science Applications shares dropped 5.91 percent to $70.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $27.49 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares declined 0.13 percent to $22.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings guidance. Tailored Brands shares declined 2.74 percent to $12.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zumiez shares surged 12.88 percent to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. VeriFone shares dipped 5.30 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued a weak guidance for FY18. American Outdoor Brands shares dropped 16.41 percent to $14.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FNSR + AOBC)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2017
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Sure Shot: Analyst Initiates American Outdoor Brands With A Buy As Dealers Recover From Betting On Clinton Presidency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AOBC
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.