7 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Finisar shares tumbled 6.82 percent to $20.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FNSR) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. Finisar shares tumbled 6.82 percent to $20.49 in the after-hours trading session. Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Science Applications shares dropped 5.91 percent to $70.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SAIC) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Science Applications shares dropped 5.91 percent to $70.25 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $27.49 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares declined 0.13 percent to $22.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $27.49 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares declined 0.13 percent to $22.70 in after-hours trading. Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings guidance. Tailored Brands shares declined 2.74 percent to $12.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zumiez shares surged 12.88 percent to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Zumiez shares surged 12.88 percent to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session. VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. VeriFone shares dipped 5.30 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: PAY) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. VeriFone shares dipped 5.30 percent to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session. American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued a weak guidance for FY18. American Outdoor Brands shares dropped 16.41 percent to $14.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.