10 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $521.95 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 3.09 percent to $28.39 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $606.34 million after the closing bell. RH shares rose 0.82 percent to $50.15 in after-hours trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 4.99 percent to $14.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $998.15 million. JinkoSolar shares slipped 0.26 percent to $26.88 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares gained 2.17 percent to $33.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares gained 1.68 percent to $34.50 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $389.39 million. Korn/Ferry shares dropped 1.66 percent to close at $33.19 on Tuesday.

Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its FY18 prepared food and fountain same-store sales guidance. Casey's shares rose 0.23 percent to $105.07 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $269.60 million. Verint shares dropped 0.75 percent to close at $39.50 on Tuesday.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also cut its comparable-store sales forecast for its fiscal year. Dave & Buster's shares tumbled 6.26 percent to $54.50 in the after-hours trading session.

