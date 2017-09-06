Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 4:36am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For September 6, 2017
Related PLAY
5 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2017
Dave & Buster's To Report Earnings After Summer Sell-Off (Investor's Business Daily)
Related VRNT
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2017
Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $521.95 million before the opening bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 3.09 percent to $28.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $606.34 million after the closing bell. RH shares rose 0.82 percent to $50.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 4.99 percent to $14.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $998.15 million. JinkoSolar shares slipped 0.26 percent to $26.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares gained 2.17 percent to $33.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares gained 1.68 percent to $34.50 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $389.39 million. Korn/Ferry shares dropped 1.66 percent to close at $33.19 on Tuesday.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its FY18 prepared food and fountain same-store sales guidance. Casey's shares rose 0.23 percent to $105.07 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $269.60 million. Verint shares dropped 0.75 percent to close at $39.50 on Tuesday.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also cut its comparable-store sales forecast for its fiscal year. Dave & Buster's shares tumbled 6.26 percent to $54.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + GIII)

Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2017
5 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on PLAY
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.