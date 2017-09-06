Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $521.95 million.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $506.10 million.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $998.15 million.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $119.24 million.
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $646.80 million.
- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.65 million.
- Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.18 million.
- Liberty Tax Inc (NASDAQ: TAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $269.60 million.
- RH (NYSE: RH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $606.34 million.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $389.39 million.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $235.45 million.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $495.18 million.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $168.61 million.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $56.31 million.
- Dominion Diamond Corp (NYSE: DDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share.
- Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $275.30 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.
- Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $7.21 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.
