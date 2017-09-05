5 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 20.76 percent to close at $14.31 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion in the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $105.49 on Friday.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) announced plans to buy Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) for $30 billion, or $140 per share in cash and stock. Rockwell Collins shares declined 0.34 percent to close at $130.61 on Friday, while United Technologies shares slipped 1.50 percent to close at $117.92 on Friday.

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $282.90 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares declined 1.06 percent to close at $57.84 on Friday.

