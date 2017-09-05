Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 5:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.73 million.
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $282.90 million.
  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $227.06 million.
  • Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $55.66 million.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $41.64 million.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $83.02 million.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $227.06 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

