8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 5:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Analog Devices shares rose 0.13 percent to $79.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $233.46 million after the closing bell. Shoe Carnival shares dropped 2.95 percent to close at $15.77 on Tuesday.
  • After the markets close, Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $506.88 million. Workday shares rose 0.14 percent to $104.56 in after-hours trading.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Caleres shares climbed 3.18 percent to $25.60 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $579.38 million in the latest quarter. Chico's FAS will release earnings before the markets open. Chico's FAS gained 4.73 percent to $8.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $798.46 million. Dycom shares rose 2.50 percent to $84.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Ollie's Bargain shares dropped 3.34 percent to $41.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $901.76 million. Greif shares declined 0.61 percent to close at $56.59 on Tuesday.

