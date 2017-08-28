Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 5:21am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $210.05 million before the opening bell. Standex shares rose 0.60 percent to close at $91.90 on Friday.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) announced plans to acquire Australia’s Ten Network Holdings Ltd. CBS shares slipped 0.16 percent to close at $63.89 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $538.55 million in the latest quarter. PAREXEL will release earnings after the markets close. PAREXEL shares gained 0.02 percent to close at $87.70 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • On Friday, Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ: UNXL) announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the next one to two business days. UniPixel shares gained 4.84 percent to close at $0.260 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $549.53 million after the closing bell. Catalent shares slipped 0.03 percent to close at $35.20 on Friday.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

