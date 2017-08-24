Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 4:25am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $932.25 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $758.56 million.
  • Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $2.48 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $891.86 million.
  • Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $204.70 million.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
  • 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $245.86 million.
  • Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $509.52 million.
  • Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $629.79 million.
  • Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $540.21 million.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $226.84 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $600.70 million.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $494.38 million.
  • Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $268.51 million.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $164.22 million.
  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $582.32 million.
  • Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $184.50 million.
  • OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $253.61 million.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $172.64 million.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $218.81 million.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.16 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

