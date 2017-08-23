Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 4:48am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $19.54 billion.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $823.66 million.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $474.10 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $397.04 million.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $7.58 billion.
  • EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $150.75 million.
  • KLX Inc (NASDAQ: KLXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $427.94 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $559.05 million.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $390.44 million.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $135.99 million.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $159.64 million.
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $191.14 million.
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: SQM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $522.17 million.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $82.17 million.

