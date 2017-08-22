10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion before the opening bell. Toll Brothers shares dropped 3.29 percent to $37.00 in after-hours trading.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a downbeat forecast for the current quarter. Fabrinet shares tumbled 8.97 percent to $36.25 in the after-hours trading session.

