7 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $574.73 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $124.13 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $639.48 million in the latest quarter. Zayo will release earnings after the markets close. Zayo shares fell 0.93 percent to close at $33.05 on Friday.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) announced plans to acquire Oncor for $9.45 billion in cash. Sempra Energy shares gained 0.66 percent to close at $116.55 on Friday.

After the markets close, Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $400.16 million. Premier shares fell 0.45 percent to close at $32.94 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) agreed to Acquire Back to Nature Foods Company for $162.5 million in cash from Mondelez and Brynwood Partners. B&G Foods shares declined 1.11 percent to $31.05 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $362.57 million after the closing bell. Fabrinet shares declined 1.13 percent to close at $40.08 on Friday.

Total SA (ADR) (NYSE: TOT) announced plans to acquire Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in cash and stock. Total shares gained 1.22 percent to close at $50.49 on Friday.

