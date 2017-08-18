Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $190.16 million.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $0.77 million.
