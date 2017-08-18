Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 4:48am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $190.16 million.
  • MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $0.77 million.

